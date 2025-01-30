Tributes flood in for "absolute legend" of Doncaster club scene after shock death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
JD Walker, who regularly appeared at the city’s Warehouse club over several decades, died earlier this week, friends have announced.
He was a regular performer at the club in Marshgate which has been attracting dance fans from around the country for forty years.
One friend wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of JD Walker – an absolute legend of the scene and an inspiration to a lot of MCs in our area - RIP to a true rave icon.”
Club promotion firm Uprising posted: “As some will have possibly seen already, we lost one of our own in the early hours of this morning.
At approximately 4am on 27 January, JD Walker (or Oli to those closest to him) passed away.
"A few of us were fortunate enough to say goodbye to him yesterday and it would be a massive understatement to say what a huge loss it is.
"From his early days breakdancing in Nottingham to being one of the best MC's in the country, he was a hugely talented artist.
“Our thoughts are with his family - rest easy brother.”
Another friend added: “Saddened to just find out that we lost JD Walker! My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.
"He was a pillar and a powerhouse of the Yorkshire, East Coast and East Mids scene and a lyrical inspiration without doubt. May you be at peace now my man!”
Fellow rave scene star Stretch MC wrote: “So I’ve just heard the very sad news that JD Walker has passed away. So sad, this man was a revelation on the mic and most definitely the biggest influence to myself as an MC
“For me he was the greatest man ever to hold a microphone, the best to ever do it and an absolute legend.
“RIP JD you have left a legacy that will never ever be forgotten.
“Thoughts to all of your family and friends and everyone who thought as much of you as I did.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.