Tributes flood in for a Doncaster man who was killed in a traffic collision

The man has been named locally as Darren and it is believed that he is from Arksey.

Tributes left to Darren suggest that he was in his 40s and worked as a tattooist.

At approximately 11.10am on Friday, November 19 a fatal road traffic collision occurred on Forstead Lane at the junction with Almholme Lane, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.

"His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist police officers.

"The 23 year old driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the legal limit for drugs and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”

Trributes have flooded in on social media for Darren.

One tribute read: “So very sad RIP my thoughts are with his family.”

Another said: “RIP Darren such a lovely guy.

"I’ve never heard a bad word about him in the 40 years I’ve known him.”

Someone said: “Rip Darren buddy very talented man done all my tattoos since 2012 lovely bloke.”

“RIP what a true gentleman he was ,thinking of all his family,” one tribute wrote.

Another said: “RIP Daz I have no words mate, I really don't - absolutely gutted.”

"RIP Darren. Can’t imagine how devastated his lovely family must be. God bless you all,” one tribute read.