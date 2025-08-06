Tributes flood in after stalwart Doncaster rugby coach loses cancer battle

Tributes have poured in following the death of a stalwart of the Doncaster rugby scene following his death after a battle with cancer.

Nick Ashcroft, who was heavily involved in coaching youngsters in the sport for a number of years and was also a keen player, passed away earlier this week, his club Wheatley Hills RUFC announced.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that cancer has taken one of our members Nick Ashcroft.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Nick’s family, especially Angela, Benjamin and Finlay.

“Nick was involved in coaching lots of lads and lasses that come through our junior section.

“Rest easy our friend.”

A spokesperson for girls and women’s rugby team Wheatley Hills Warriors said: “We’re extremely sad to lose one of our good friends, coach and champion of mini junior and girls rugby.

“Sadly cancer has taken Nick Ashcroft, a great man and a great coach to our youngsters - he has seen a lot of kids through the ages and many into senior rugby. A huge loss.

“Our thought and condolences are with his family. Rest easy Nick.”

A spokesperson for Jigsaws Rugby, a rugby team raising awareness for autism, posted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our previous sponsors and supporters of what we do.

"Nick Ashcroft you will be sorely missed by the rugby community and our thoughts go out to family and friends at this difficult time.”

And White Roses Charity Rugby Team shared: “Sending our thoughts to Nick’s family.”