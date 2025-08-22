Tributes have begun pouring in following the shock death of one of the city’s leading business figures at the age of 55.

Robert Leggott, chief executive officer of Hexthorpe-based construction, fit-out and refurbishment firm Togel Contractors, died on Wednesday, the firm announced.

In a social media post, the firm said: “It is with great sadness that Togel Contractors announce the sudden passing of Robert Leggott, Chief Executive Officer on the 20th August 2025.

“As Rob would have wanted, Togel will be "business as usual"

“The entire Togel family mourn this tragic loss, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends – our deepest sympathies go out to them.”

According to the firm’s website, Mr Leggott joined the company straight from school in 1986, working for his dad Paul and his long-time work colleague George Gargett, with the pair deciding to “go it alone” and forming the company in 1985.

Robert joined as a trainee quantity surveyor before progressing to project management, senior management and eventually became a director in 1996.

It added: “His hard work and dedication led to him becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Robert lives and breathes Togel.”

On his LinkedIn page, Mr Leggott described himself as “a family man with a thirst for all my passions - rugby, road biking and keeping fit and healthy - oh and my job .

"The sport keeps me tuned to work even harder and smarter .

"I have 37 years of industry experience and grown from office junior to CEO.

"Whatever obstacles are thrown at me I navigate around and through with considered and calculated methodology with positive results.

"Every day is a school day – ever stop learning and loving life.”

One tribute said: “Nearly 30 years ago, Rob took a chance on me and played a pivotal role in shaping the person I am today.

"Over the years, he became not only a mentor but also a trusted friend, someone whose support, wisdom, and guidance I could always count on.

“It is difficult to believe he is gone, and his loss leaves a deep void for many. I will always be proud and honored to have called Rob my friend.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.”

Another shared: “I’m truly heartbroken to hear of Rob’s passing. I’ve known him for as long as I can remember, and it was a privilege to watch him grow from his younger years into the genuine, accomplished, and kind gentleman he became.

"To me, he will always stand out as a true leader and a sincere soul. Our deepest condolences go to you all — Rob will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts and memories forever.”

“I’m so very sorry to hear this,” said another tribute. “My Togel family were a huge part of my life. Thinking of family and friends at this sad time.”

Another friend shared: “I am in absolute shock and deeply saddened by the premature loss of Rob who I have had the pleasure of knowing for so many years. I feel truly numb.

"Rob was one of the good guys who I have never heard anyone say a bad word about. My heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family he adored - Lisa, Rebecca, and Henry - at this devastating time. Rest easy my friend.”

The firm said that further details of Mr Leggott’s funeral will be released in due course.