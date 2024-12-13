Tributes flood in after death of Doncaster heavyweight boxer who defeated Tyson Fury's dad

Tributes have begun flooding in following the death of a “true legend” Doncaster heavyweight boxing champion who once defeated Tyson Fury’s dad and reputedly held one of the sport’s most unusual records.

Neil Malpass, who fought between 1977 and 1990, has died at the age of 69 – with tributes paid from across the boxing world.

In 1989, he won the Central Area Heavyweight title when he defeated John Fury – father of two-time heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, as well as reality television personality and professional fighter Tommy Fury – in a bruising encounter at Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare Club.

It was Fury’s one title fight – and Malpass won on points in a ten round contest.

Doncaster Martial Arts Centre in Baxter Avenue, Wheatley, where Mr Malpass was later a trainer and coach led the tributes.

A spokesperson said: “It's such sad news that Neil Malpass, a close friend and trainer at the gym passed away last night.

“He has coached so many over the years and was a true legend of the sport.”

“He has been with DMAC since the beginning and coached hundreds over the years on these mats. He has been an amazing coach and mentor for the younger generation and will be truly missed.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“RIP Neil”

Beginning his career in 1977, the 6ft 4in South Elmsall-born fighter tasted defeat in his debut bout, but then enjoyed a string of ten straight wins, fighting at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, the Wembley Empire Pool, later Wembley Arena.

He won the vacant Central Area Heavyweight title versus Peter Freeman in 1978 and then retained it against Paul Sykes in the same year.

During his 48 bout career, which came to an end in 1990, he enjoyed 28 wins, with 18 knockouts and 19 defeats.

His fights were even featured on Saturday afternoon ITV sports show World Of Sport during the late 70s and early 1980s.

Another friend described him as “one in a million” and wrote: “RIP the most amazing bloke. Learnt me everything I know and made me the person I am today. You will be missed so much.”

Dominic Gibbs, boss of Doncaster fighting promoters Caged Steel said: “Such sad news to learn of the passing of a Donny legend, warrior and top bloke. Neil will be sadly missed. Thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace big man.”

Author Jamie Boyle shared: “Really sad news that Neil Malpass has sadly passed – he was one of the very first people I ever interviewed when I started writing.

"RIP Neil Malpass, you will be missed.”

Another pal posted: “What a legend he was. He had the best jab I’ve ever felt. And even though he was light for a heavweight, he could knock people out for fun.”

According to Doncaster Martial Arts Centre, Mr Malpass had an unusual entry in the Guinness Book of Records – as the only boxer to knock an opponent “clean over” the top rope of a boxing ring.