Tributes as widow of respected Doncaster GP dies just months after his death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pauline Chib of Rossington passed away peacefully on December 18 at the age of 84, an obituary said.
She was the “dearly loved wife” of former Doncaster doctor Satish Chib who died earlier this year, with a memorial service in his honour held in October.
The tribute said: “Pauline will be deeply missed by her daughters Karen, Anita, Sonia and their families.”
The funeral service and cremation will take place at 1pm on Friday 24 January at Babworth Crematorium, Retford, with refreshments afterwards at the Mount Pleasant Hotel.
It will be the same venue where a memorial service took place for Dr Chib on October 13, with family, friends, colleagues and patients all invited to attend the service in his honour.
Enquires to W.E. Pinder and Son on 01302 710285.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.