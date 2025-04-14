Tributes as "incredible, beautiful, inspiring" Doncaster mum of three loses cancer fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have flooded in after a Doncaster mum of three described as “incredible, beautiful, inspiring” died after a lengthy battle against cancer.

Amy Shaw, who lived in Bentley, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and initially managed to beat the disease after undergoing intensive chemotherapy.

However, the cancer returned last year and despite another brave battle, Amy sadly passed away last week, with friends rushing to pay tribute.

One, which described her as “Bentley’s very own bad Barbie” said: “Bentley has suffered another big, massive tragic loss

Tributes have been paid to Doncaster mum of three Amy Shaw following her death after a cancer fight.

“What an absolutely incredible, beautiful, inspiring woman.

"This woman, even though she was fighting a living hell, she would still check up on me and ask how I was doing.

"That’s how kind and big hearted she was.

“The most perfect angel I’ve ever known in my whole life.”

Another said: “I'm so glad you came into our lives Amy and I'm so, so sad we couldn't keep you for longer.

“You fought with such strength, you are an absolute queen. My heart aches for your girls.

“You were the reason we smiled and laughed every day.

“Please don't forget to let everyone know you're "Brand New" up there. Im sure everyone will hear you

“Rest easy now beautiful Queen.

“We love you We miss you.”

Last September, Amy’s sister set up a GoFundMe page HERE which raised more than £2,600.

Gina Shaw said: “She was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 - non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

"She went through intense chemo and managed to beat this although this was a struggle.

"She has now been diagnosed with this again but this time this has spread to both her kidneys and is having to once again have intense chemo.

"She has had to leave her job and has no form of transport.

"She is scared to lose her hair like the last time. She has always taken pride in how she looks so to lose something like that she is worried on top of having to deal with treatment.

“She has three children two who still live at home this will also help towards supporting her children as a single parent with no funds coming in.”