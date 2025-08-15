Tributes as funeral of Doncaster rugby club founder and player takes place
Alan Whitehouse, a founding member of Bentley ARLFC, died last month at the age of 86, with his funeral taking place yesterday (Thursday).
Sharing one of his floral tributes, a Bentley ARLFC spokesperson said: “As the sun sets here at Bentley ARLFC we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to a treasured founding member, who was laid to rest today.
"Rest in peace Alan Whitehouse.”
In an earlier tribute, the club described how Mr Whitehouse had helped establish the club, also enjoying a playing career in its ranks.
Mr Whitehouse died on July 18.
An obituary described him as “a loving dad to Stephen, Ian, Neil, devoted grandad to Louis, Paul and Jessica and great grandad to Harper and John.”
The service took place at Doncaster South Yorkshire Memorial Park and Crematorium at Barnby Dun.