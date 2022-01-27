Tributes as Doncaster mum who married in hospital dies after lengthy cancer battle

Stacey Meachen had bravely battled against cancer for more than six years – and tied the knot in an emotional marriage ceremony in Doncaster Royal Infirmary with long-time partner Daniel after a local charity stepped in.

Stacey, 33, a mum of two, walked down the aisle in 2016 shortly after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Nurses and staff as well as representatives from Doncaster charity Eve Merton Dreams Trust pulled out all the stops to ensure the couple’s big day was a success.

Stacey and Daniel tied the knot in an emotional ceremony at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for Everstrust said: “We would like to send all our love, thoughts and condolences to Stacey’s family and friends after hearing of her sad passing recently after losing her long battle. May you rest in peace.”

The wedding was arranged after Stacey’s health began to deteriorate with the couple together for ten years and engaged for eight before they deciced to get hitched.

An Evestrust spokesman added: "It was at that point it all became clear and all they wanted to do was declare their love for each other and be married as they had always intended to do.”

Two of Stacey’s nurses, Jo Mann and Wendy Lee, contacted the charity, which helps makes dreams come true for cancer patients.

Jo said: “After one phone call to Clynton Johnson, the charity’s co founder, we had flowers, catering, seat covers, balloons and outfits for the page boy and bridesmaids had all been arranged.

“It was a real privilege and a pleasure to be part of Stacey and Daniel’s wedding. They are a devoted couple and she looked beautiful.

“It is very rare for someone so young to get this condition and when the couple told us they wanted to get married we were determined they should have a really special day.”

In an interview at the time, Stacey said: “The day was everything I could have wished for and more”.

Afterwards, the pair took part in a massive fundraising drive for the charity, raising more than £6,000 through a series of events.