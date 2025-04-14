Tributes and cash pour in after shock death of Doncaster mum of six
Niki Shaw, who was 45, passed away at the weekend after recently suffering brain aneurysm which ruptured, leading to a brain haemorrhage and stroke which claimed her life.
Family and friends have been paying tribute and a fund to support her family, which you can donate to HERE, has been launched.
Her mum Janice led the tributes and posted: “Sweet is the sleep that shows no pain, we would not wake her to suffer again.
“My beautiful daughter – love you forever sweetheart.”
Her daughter Chloe wrote: “I can't even believe I'm writing this, I'm so heartbroken I can't even put it into words.
“You were my best friend, my mum and now my beautiful guardian angel
“Don't you worry about us, we're going to make you so proud I promise you. I can never take your place, but I'm going to try my hardest to look after Ryan, Alix, Charlie, Rosie, Phoebe and Sami
“We're going to look after each other mum. I love you with all my heart, the best mum and Nana in the whole wide world”
“May you have the best bed up there.”
Best friend Michelle Taylor has set up a GoFundMe page to support the family and said: “My best friend Niki tragically died after putting up a short fight after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm, brain haemorrhage and a catastrophic stroke which unfortunately took her life.
"She was only 45 years young. She has left behind six children, with two of them being little girls age eight and ten being now without mummy.
“Niki was a very family orientated woman who would do absolutely anything for anyone.
"She also worked at Pheasant Bank Academy in Rossington as a dinner lady and had so much love for everyone’s children.
“I’m trying to raise funds to make their lives just that bit easier and take some of the stress away from the family, and put some funds away for her daughters.
“I know Niki wanted the absolute best for her little girls.”
You can donate HERE
