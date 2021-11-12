Tributes after death of 'loyal and committed' Doncaster sports club chairman
Tributes have been paid following the death of a Doncaster sports club chairman described as ‘loyal and committed.’
An obituary described Philip Gosney as loyal chairman, member, and servant to Doncaster Town Cricket and Sports Club.
He died on October 27, aged 75.
A spokesman for Doncaster Town Cricket Club wrote: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I inform you of the passing away of Phil Gosney.
"The club has lost a loyal and committed member and we have lost a friend who will be sadly missed.
“Our thoughts are with his wife, Maureen, and his family.”
An obituary described him as ‘the dearly loved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Alex, father-in-law of Rachel and devoted grandad of George and Pippa.
It added: “Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.
"Loyal chairman, member, and servant to Doncaster Town Cricket and Sports Club.”
The funeral service will take place on November 23 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20 am.