Tributes after death of 'loyal and committed' Doncaster sports club chairman

Mr Gosney was the chairman of Doncaster Town Cricket Club.

An obituary described Philip Gosney as loyal chairman, member, and servant to Doncaster Town Cricket and Sports Club.

He died on October 27, aged 75.

A spokesman for Doncaster Town Cricket Club wrote: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I inform you of the passing away of Phil Gosney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The club has lost a loyal and committed member and we have lost a friend who will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Maureen, and his family.”

An obituary described him as ‘the dearly loved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Alex, father-in-law of Rachel and devoted grandad of George and Pippa.

It added: “Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

"Loyal chairman, member, and servant to Doncaster Town Cricket and Sports Club.”