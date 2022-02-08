Tributes after death of 'highly distinguished' Doncaster Vulcan bomber pilot

The Vulcan To The Sky Trust, which maintains the Cold War bomber at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has announced the death of Retired Squadron Leader David Thomas who was regularly a member of the air crew of the iconic craft during its flying days.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have to announce the passing away of Squadron Leader David Thomas.

"David had a highly distinguished career in the RAF culminating in his role as a Captain in the highly renowned Vulcan Display Flight."

Following his retirement from the RAF he played a highly prominent and important role in supporting the process to return XH558 to flight and was a member of the aircrew who carried out aircraft's first successful test flight on 28 October 2007.

Subsequently, he undertook the role of Operations Director for XH558's much awaited first display season, including her highly emotional debut at the Waddington Airshow in July 2008 when she flew with the BBMF Lancaster.

The spokesman added: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy go to David's wife Pam and to all of his family and friends.”

The iconic craft was the last remaining airworthy example of the Vulcan bomber and last flew in October 2015.