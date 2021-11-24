Tribute walk held in memory of Doncaster murder probe teenager Joe Sarpong

Joevester Takyi-Sarpong died after suffering fatal stab wounds in an incident in Doncaster town centre earlier this month.

The 18-year-old, known as Joe, was found by a member of the public near to the disused Doncaster Court building in Catherine Street on November 1, sparking a poliice probe.

Family and friends gathered to stage a peaceful walk from Doncaster Market to the spot where his body was found alongside Trafford Way.

Doncaster teenager Joe Sarpong.

Clutching a ‘Stop Knife Crime’ banner, mourners clutched balloons as they walked through town in tribute to Joe.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of the former Outwood Academy pupil, who lived in Wheatley.

A 38-year-old man and a 27 year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Joevester’s death.

Police are still keen to speak to anyone with information.

A spokesman said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Catherine Street, Trafford Way or Saint James Street on Sunday evening (31 October) or the early hours of Monday morning, 1 November, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage relating to these locations.”

Anyone with anyone information can call 101 quoting incident number 254 of 1 November 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.