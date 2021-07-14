Tribute as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 100
One of Doncaster’s oldest residents has died at the age of 100.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:51 am
Ronald Kemp ‘passed away peacefully’ in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on June 29, an obituary said.
He was described as the loving husband of the late Floris, cherished father of Roger and Judith, much loved grandfather of Lucy, Jon, Julia and Josh and special father in law of Donella and Nigel.
It added: “He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”
A funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium. Details on 01302 344444.