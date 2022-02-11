Park tribute and fundraiser for Doncaster ex-addict who turned life to helping homeless

Freddy Archer, who has died at the age of 42, will be remembered with the event in Elmfield Park on Saturday.

A fundraising page to pay for his funeral has also been set up.

The campaign has been organised by friend Sharon White who said: “Freddy was a fantastic person who helped everyone he could.

Former drug addict Freddy Archer dedicated his life to helping others.

"He volunteered at local feeding groups for the vulnerable and homeless for years despite being in poor health with a long term illness that finally took him from us.

“He was fiercely independent and when asked how he was doing would reply “I’m good thanks.”

"He was always positive and had a kind word for everyone. Everyone that knew him, loved him.

“I don’t think we really knew how poorly he was.”

"He turned his life around from addiction to helping out at almost every feeding group. He gave so much to others despite his failing health.

She said that Freddy had stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but wasn’t allowed drugs for his treatment to use in a nebulizer because of his previous addict status.

Friends and family will meet in Elmfield Park from 4pm on Saturday.

Added Sharon: “He was persuaded to go to hospital but he sadly passed away at the age of 42.

“His sisters are completely devastated and didn’t expect to have to pay for a funeral. Freddy had nothing; he was the sort of man that preferred to give.”