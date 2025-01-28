Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

80 trees have been planted across Doncaster to commemorate 80-years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Across a variety of sites - including Conisbrough Welfare Recreation Ground, Bentley Park, Sandall Park, and Reaves Way Park - trees have been planted and information lecterns put in place as areas to commemorate and reflect.

Holocaust Memorial Day is an annual reflection day but is even more poignant this year, as we reach 80-years since 1945.

This year's theme is "for a better future."

Trees planted to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in Doncaster.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: "With every year that passes, we have a responsibility to work even harder to remember the lessons of the past.

"The planting of these 80-trees across the city will allow for current and future generations to reflect on the horrors of the past, and to recognise the need to prevent anything like it ever happening again.

"The planting of the trees also reflect this year's theme, for a better future. The sites will be a permanent reminder that we all have a responsibility to make sure we create a future that is safe and free for all."

A Holocaust Memorial Day Service also took place in the Mansion House and a book of remembrance is available at Doncaster Archives for anyone who wishes to pay their own respects.

We commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, designated by the United Nations to mark the anniversary of the January 27, 1945, liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp.

More information on the importance of today's date can be found here - Holocaust Memorial Day Trust | HMD 2025 Theme