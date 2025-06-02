Trees alongside Doncaster railway line chopped down for safety reasons

Trees have been chopped down alongside a Doncaster railway line for safety reasons, rail bosses have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some residents of Askern were upset that several mature trees had been cut down with one saying: “They have been here for years – they have just left it a total mess. There was loads of bird nests.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The trees which have been removed were mostly crack willows, which are known to absorb large amounts of water from the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was undermining the railway track bed – the groundwork beneath the line which provides support and stability for the rails.

The trees near a railway line in Askern have been cut down for safety reasons.

“We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously, including by following the rules around undertaking this essential vegetation management during bird nesting season.

"All vegetation work was carried out by a fully approved Network Rail vegetation contractor, who have undertaken daily nesting surveys. Where nests have been found, these trees have been left in place for now.”