Tree tribute as Doncaster Racecourse doctor retires after quarter of a century
Bosses at Town Moor planted the tree on the course to commemorate the work of Dr Stephen Wroe, Senior Racing Medical Officer for Arena Racing Company, the firm which runs Doncaster Racecourse.
A spokesperson described the tree planting as “A tree-rific send-off” and added: “Members of the Doncaster Racecourse team, and wider ARC group, came together to give Dr Wroe a fitting send off, planting a tree in the pre-parade ring to mark his retirement after 26 years with ARC.
“We would like to thank Dr Wroe for all his hard work, and wish him the very best for the future - it's been an absolute pleasure!”
The tree planting ceremony took place during Saturday’s race meeting at Town Moor.
Photo: Nigel Kirby Photography