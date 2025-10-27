Tree tribute as Doncaster Racecourse doctor retires after quarter of a century

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:52 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin October 27: Darren Burke with the headlines
A tree has been planted at Doncaster Racecourse in tribute to a course doctor who has stepped down after more than a quarter of a century.

Bosses at Town Moor planted the tree on the course to commemorate the work of Dr Stephen Wroe, Senior Racing Medical Officer for Arena Racing Company, the firm which runs Doncaster Racecourse.

A spokesperson described the tree planting as “A tree-rific send-off” and added: “Members of the Doncaster Racecourse team, and wider ARC group, came together to give Dr Wroe a fitting send off, planting a tree in the pre-parade ring to mark his retirement after 26 years with ARC.

“We would like to thank Dr Wroe for all his hard work, and wish him the very best for the future - it's been an absolute pleasure!”

The tree planting ceremony took place during Saturday’s race meeting at Town Moor.

Photo: Nigel Kirby Photography

