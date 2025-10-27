Tree tribute as Doncaster Racecourse doctor retires after quarter of a century

A tree has been planted at Doncaster Racecourse in tribute to a course doctor who has stepped down after more than a quarter of a century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Town Moor planted the tree on the course to commemorate the work of Dr Stephen Wroe, Senior Racing Medical Officer for Arena Racing Company, the firm which runs Doncaster Racecourse.

A spokesperson described the tree planting as “A tree-rific send-off” and added: “Members of the Doncaster Racecourse team, and wider ARC group, came together to give Dr Wroe a fitting send off, planting a tree in the pre-parade ring to mark his retirement after 26 years with ARC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Dr Wroe for all his hard work, and wish him the very best for the future - it's been an absolute pleasure!”

The tree planting ceremony took place during Saturday’s race meeting at Town Moor.