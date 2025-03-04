Tree planted in Doncaster to mark 40th anniversary of miners’ strike ending

The Mayors of South Yorkshire and Doncaster have led a tree planting ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the year-long miners’ strike.

Mayors, Oliver Coppard and Ros Jones, were joined by two former miners to watch as a red sunset maple tree was planted in Elmfield Park on the exact day the strike ended, 3 March.

The tree is the first to be planted as part of the ‘Our Mining Roots’ project that will see 40 trees planted across Doncaster, with funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Forty years ago, miners, their families and local communities across South Yorkshire endured incredible hardship during the miners’ strike.

The tree planting ceremony at Elmfield Park. From left to right, Mayor of Stainforth, Cllr David Marshall, Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, former miners, John Gwatkin and Jeffrey Lovell, South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard and Doncaster Councillor Mark Houlbrook.

“The tree we’re planting today, and the others that will be planted across Doncaster, serve as a reminder of that period. But they also represent hope, renewal and survival.

“Trees enrich our lives, sustain our communities and provide countless environmental benefits. They’re one of the best ways to tackle climate breakdown, one of the biggest challenges we face.

“That is why I am pleased to be here today, to see another tree planted that will help achieve my goal of 1.4 million trees, one for every person in South Yorkshire.”

Yesterday’s event is part of the City of Doncaster Council’s ‘Million Tree Challenge’ and also supports South Yorkshire Mayor’s ‘A Tree For Everyone’ initiative, that aims to plant 1.4 million trees across the region.

The ceremony was organised by City of Doncaster Council in conjunction with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Our Mining Roots” is a significant planting project commemorating Doncaster’s mining heritage, launching with the planting on Monday 3 March, to mark the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike in 1984 which ended on 3rd March 1985.

“We’re planting 40 standard trees; three in each area where a coal mine was the essence of the community, and one commemorative tree in Elmfield Park.

“The trees will represent each working village as “Mining Communi-trees”; through recognition in the form of a living tribute, yet showing that our communities live on, never forgetting our past or our heritage.

“Doncaster like many former mining towns was built on the blood, sweat and tears of those miners.”

One of the former miners to attend was Jeffrey Lovell. He added: "I think it's brilliant that 40 years after the miners strike we are planting a tree to remember that on the day it ended. The tree here at Elmfield Park is a symbol of the end of the strike and it will grow in years to come and remind people of what happened."

