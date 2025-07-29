Treasure trove telling love story of two servants to go on show at Brodsworth Hall

A remarkable treasure trove of items which tell the love story of two servants at Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall are to go on show for the first time after being donated to English Heritage.

From a 1900s camera used to take photographs of their early courtship, to engagement presents, their marriage certificate, photographs, letters and other personal items, these objects provide an extremely rare hoard of archival riches documenting the lives of ordinary people in one of the most significant – and sizeable – donation of items relating to servants ever given to the charity.

Generously donated by the couple’s grandson, on behalf of the family, a number of the items are on display from today following what would have been the couple’s 109th wedding anniversary.

On the huge estate at Brodsworth Hall, then owned by Charles Thellusson and with hundreds of staff in its employ, there was little reason for Caroline Palmer, a kitchen maid, and Alf Edwards, a valet and situated practically at the opposite end of the house, to ever cross paths.

This likely would have remained the case if it were not for Alf’s passion for photography, quite unusual for servants at this time.

In need of a space to dry his images, Alf took to using the kitchen as a makeshift studio and, in a twist of Downton Abbey-style fate, fell in love.

In the shadow of the First World War, the pair began courting and quickly became engaged.

As was the case at many country houses around the country, many men employed at Brodsworth were conscripted but, owing to ill health, Alf remained and became both valet and chauffeur, while Caroline was promoted to cook.

Advised against marriage due to Alf’s poor health, the couple briefly separated, before defying advice and marrying on 17 July 1916.

The couple had three happy years, during which Caroline gave birth to two boys, before Alf sadly passed away from consumption (tuberculosis).

Now, their story lives on through over 60 personal items, generously donated by the Edwards family, through their grandson, Gordon Edwards, which relate to their relationship and time at Brodsworth.

Eleanor Matthews, English Heritage’s Curator of Collections and Interiors, said: “It is extremely rare to have such a collection relating to the lives of servants survive, and to have them return to Brodsworth Hall over 100 years later is truly astounding.

"Alf’s photographs are incredibly important to the history of the site and have provided us with the earliest image of staff at the estate – hopefully in time we will be able identify them all.

"We’ve learned too that Alf and Caroline were very well liked by the Thellussons, with Charles appearing as Godfather on their first son’s baptism card, and his wife Constance’s correspondence with Caroline after Alf’s death.

"These beautiful, poignant items tell a story largely unknown to us until now and, thanks to this donation, we are able to add another layer of understanding to the rich fabric of Brodsworth’s history.”

Grandson of Caroline and Alf, Gordon Edwards, said: “My family has cared for these significant items reflecting our family history and the history of Brodsworth for many years, and it has always been a fascinating record for us to look back on.

"We’re so pleased to be able to donate these objects to English Heritage so they can continue to be cared for, shared with the public, and help to tell the important stories of those people below stairs who lived and worked at Brodsworth Hall.”

A few of the fascinating items donated include:

1915 First World War Registration Cards for both Alf and Caroline, listing Brodsworth Hall

Small, wooden stool made from Brodsworth estate oak, depicting a detailed carving of the Hall and dated 1915, made and hand carved by Alf

Alf’s camera, made by Eastman Kodak of Rochester New York and possibly purchased on a trip he took with the Thellussons to the east coast of the USA in 1914. The camera was used by Alf to take many photographs of Brodsworth staff, in addition to early images of the gardens and Hall exterior

Group photograph of the wedding of Martha Lockey (Brodsworth cook) to George Raper (chauffeur) on 6 Jan 1916. An important photograph showing many Brodsworth staff (most yet to be identified), villagers and Charles and Constance Thellusson in attendance. Alf Edwards was best man

Valet’s brush and mirror set owned and used by Alf whilst at Brodsworth

Photographs of Caroline and Alf, while they were courting, scything near Glapthorn, Northamptonshire 1915

Handmade and carved wooden picture frame with a ‘good luck’ message and a horseshoe fixed to it, containing a photograph of Caroline and made by Alf Edwards from wood on the Brodsworth estate and one of the estate horse’s shoes – believed to be an engagement present

Butler’s tray with an inlaid image of a shell in the centre, given to Alf and Caroline as a wedding present from Brodsworth butler Mr Marshall

Wedding certificate of Alfred Edwards and Caroline Palmer, 17 July 1916, Glapthorn Church, Northamptonshire, and wedding photograph

Gold metal wristwatch, which was owned by Caroline and can be seen in her wedding photograph

Silver frame containing a photograph of Alf Edwards in shooting attire. Caroline had this on display throughout her life

Baptism card for John Edwards (son of Alf and Caroline), 3 June 1917, signed by Reverend Tamplin (Vicar of Brodsworth) and three sponsors, including Brodsworth owner Charles Thellusson, and card for second son Harold Edwards, 18 May 1919

Correspondence between Caroline and Constance Thellusson, including one dated 26 Sept 1919 (the day after Alf died). This letter offers deep condolences and attempts to comfort Caroline, as Constance shares her own grief as a recent widow (Charles Thellusson had died earlier the same year, 25 March 1919)

Alongside these items, the Edwards family have also provided a collection of detailed notes of Caroline’s memories and stories of Brodsworth Hall as told to her daughter-in-law, Christina Edwards, when Caroline lived with the family towards the end of her life in the 1960s.

While the collection is catalogued and conserved, a few select pieces including Alf’s camera, the carved wooden stool, three pipes, First World War registration cards, postcards, and Caroline’s wedding wristwatch will go on display for the first time at Brodsworth Hall from today.