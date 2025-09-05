Tragedy as horse at centre of Doncaster fundraising campaign has to be put to sleep

A seriously injured horse which was at the centre of a Doncaster fundraising campaign for life saving surgery has had to be put to sleep.

Thousands of pounds were raised for the horse, who was given the name Hope after she was found struggling in Bentley Park, with vets taking her in after nearly £2,500 was raised to pay for treatment.

But in a heartbreaking update, campaign organiser Jay Robinson said: “Our hearts are shattered.

”After being re-assessed and re-scanned at Rainbow Equine Hospital, the surgeons confirmed what we dreaded most: the damage to Hope’s pubic tendon was far too severe to ever be repaired.

“It is almost certain that Hope once had a foal.

"Whoever owned her kept that foal and then dumped Hope like she was nothing.

"They chose to discard her instead of giving her the care she deserved. Because of this selfish, heartless act, she has been left to suffer, and it has now cost her her life.

"She could have been saved , but someone decided she wasn’t worth it. That truth is unbearable.

“The surgeons gave us two options:

“Keep her alive a little longer, knowing it was only a matter of time before things turned into suffering.

“Or let her go peacefully now, with dignity, surrounded by love.

“We chose the only option that put her needs first. Hope deserved better than a life of pain, isolation, and risk. She deserved more than to spend her final months broken in body and spirit. Letting her go peacefully today was the hardest choice we’ve ever had to make, but it was the kindest.

“We are devastated. We are angry. And we will never stop speaking up about what was done to her.

“Hope left this world safe, pain-free, and loved , something she should have known all her life. She mattered. She always mattered. And she will never be forgotten.

“From this point forward, we will be campaigning through Reins & Roots CIC to fight for more horses like Hope ,those horses who are failed by the system and left to suffer.

“We will be working alongside the vets and professionals who truly care and advocate for horses , the people who step up when others fail them! If you ever see a horse in danger or in a bad way, and the welfare authorities are not responding, please contact us. We will do everything in our power to help.

“Thank you to every single one of you who donated, shared, and stood with us. Because of you, Hope did not leave this world abandoned and alone. She left with dignity, and with people who cared.

“Run free now, Hope.”