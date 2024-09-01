Tour of Britain: ITV to show prestigious men's cycle race in Doncaster live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadcaster ITV has announced it will screen live coverage of the prestigious Tour of Britain cycle race when it arrives in Doncaster next month.

All the action from this year’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will once again be broadcast live on ITV4, with flag-to-flag coverage of all six stages of Britain’s national tour for the seventh consecutive year.

Stage three of the 20th edition of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race on Thursday 5 September will head from Sheffield to Barnsley, via Rotherham and Doncaster, taking in some of South Yorkshire’s most famous, and hardest climbs, to provide a real test for the world’s top riders.

The route will pass through a number of Doncaster streets and villages – including a sprint section in Tickhill.

The Tour of Britain is on its way to Doncaster.

Joining presenter Matt Barbet will be ITV’s commentary duo of Ned Boulting and David Millar, as ITV4 broadcasts live coverage of the UK’s biggest professional cycle race for the 12th year, and the 16th edition in total that has been televised by the channel.

Coverage gets underway with stage one in Kelso and the Scottish Borders on Tuesday 3 September, going live at 10.15am with the likes of double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel, double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe (both Soudal Quick-Step) and Olympic mountain biking star Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) all confirmed to participate.

In addition to the free-to-air live coverage on ITV4, viewers will also be able to catch a one-hour highlights programme each evening on the same channel, with live coverage and highlights also available on demand via ITVX.

Commenting on the news, Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, said; “Bringing the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men to as many people as possible whether at the roadside or at home on television, is of huge importance to us.

"We’re delighted to once again have full live free to air coverage of every stage, and with the riders announced so far we know it will be one to remember so fans can look forward to six exciting days of action.”

International viewers will be able to enjoy the live coverage free via the British Cycling YouTube channel (YouTube.com/BritishCycling) with no geo-restrictions.

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday 3 September followed by stages in the Tees Valley, South Yorkshire, the East Midlands and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday 8 September after six stages of action-packed racing.

The 166-kilometre (103-mile) stage featuring Doncaster will start from Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, marking the first time that the race has been to the city since 2006, with the uphill finish coming on County Way in Barnsley, the first time that the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has visited the town.

Over 2,700 metres of ascent will face the riders, including categorised King of the Mountains climbs at Loxley (Long Lane), Oughtibridge (Jawbone Hill), and Hound Hill on the outskirts of Barnsley, the summit of which comes with just four kilometres of racing remaining, and is sure to be key to the stage victory.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor said: “I know that South Yorkshire will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain on the 5th September.

“We’re a place that loves a bike race, and I know that thousands of people will be on the streets cheering them on across South Yorkshire, showing the whole world what we’re about.

“The route through our communities, which I am told is one of the toughest of the whole tour, will visit Barnsley for the first time and return to Sheffield for the first time since 2006.

City of Doncaster Council Mayor Ros Jones, said: “Having the Tour of Britain travel through Doncaster is inspiring, and indicative of our continued championing of sporting events as a city.

We are delighted to welcome the race in September, and wish all taking part the best of luck.

"I’m sure many of our residents will be cheering on the cyclists on as they pass through some of our city’s beautiful scenery.”

The route skirts Doncaster via Conisbrough and Denaby to then loop around the north of Barnsley through Royston and Darton. From Penistone a series of short climbs culminates in Hound Hill, a 1.5-kilometre ascent to Worsbrough Common, averaging nearly 7% and topping out with exactly four kilometres to go.

While the Hound Hill climb is likely to prove crucial to the victory in South Yorkshire, a final challenge for riders is the last 800 metres of the stage, which drags up along Old Mill Lane and into County Way to the finish line at around a 7% incline.

Since the last visit to South Yorkshire by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, the area has famously hosted a stage finish of the Tour de France (2014), as well as four stages of the Tour de Yorkshire (two starts and two finishes) between 2016 and 2019.