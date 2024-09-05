Tour of Britain: Crowds defy grey weather as prestigious race hits Doncaster

Flag waving crowds lined the streets as the prestigious Tour of Britain raced through Doncaster this lunchtime.

Riders were cheered and clapped as they whizzed through the city’s streets, with many spectators waving Yorkshire and Union flags as the third stage of the cycle race tore through Tickhill and Conisbrough.

Competitors faced some challenging conditions, with gusty winds, rain and greay road surfaces making the 166km stage between Sheffield and Barnsley a tough test.

The biggest crowds gathered in Tickhill for a sprint section, won by Dutchman Jelte Krijnsen, who took the win from GB rider Ben Swift who was second.

Large crowds welcomed the Tour of Britain Men to Doncaster. (Photo: Tour of Britain/X).

Plenty of school along the route allowed pupils out of classrooms to cheer on the race – and as the riders approached Tickhill, one fan had sprayed the message “ay up duck” on the road as the peloton approached.

Riders also had to take on winding narrow lanes as the route twisted around Wadworth and Brodsworth en route to Barnsley.