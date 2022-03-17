Top ten sex 'bucket list' desires in Doncaster are revealed in a new survey

Women most want to recreate their favourite sex scene in a movie or TV show, according to the results.

Second on the female list was sex with their most desirable celebrity.

In third place was sex on paradise beach.

Doncaster's sex bucket list desires have been revealed in a new survey.

Fourth place goes to a dirty weekend in a five star hotel.

Fifth place was sex with their best looking and most charismatic male friend or acquaintance.

Other female bucket list desires were multiple orgasms in one sex session, Tantric sex and sex with a handsome stranger I see regularly in my daily routine but don’t know.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

Bucket list sex ideas are fantasies or desires you would like to do before you die.

For men, the number one bucket list desire is sex with their favourite celebrity.

In second place on the male list was having sex with their best looking female friend or work colleague.

Third place went to making a sex tape with a partner.

Fourth place was revisiting the best ever sex they have enjoyed with a former lover.

Fifth place went to sex with a sexy stranger they see every day but don’t know.

Other male bucket list desires include joining the Mile High Club by having sex on a plane, a threesome and having sex again with their first love.

The survey found almost two-thirds of women (62%) and a similar number of men (63%) have compiled a sex bucket list in their heads of fantasies they would like to do.

It found 42% of women and 39% of men had ticked off at least three items on their bucket list.

Three-quarters of women (72%) and even more men (78%) have unfulfilled sex bucket list ideas they would like to experience before they die.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “What the male and female lists show is that both sexes in Doncaster desire sex away from their regular relationship - this could be by having sex with their favourite celebrity or with the sexy stranger they see on the commute to work each day but don’t know.

“The lists show that lots of us feel stifled by the sex we get at home and want to be more adventurous and sleep with new people.

“It is this desire to experience something new which is driving the post-pandemic boom in affairs.

“We have all been stuck at home and miserable for too long and there is a live-for-the-moment attitude which is seeing lots of people ticking off new items on their sex bucket lists.”

Top ten sex bucket list for women

1 Recreate their favourite sex scene in a movie or TV show

2 Sex with their favourite celebrity

3 Sex on a paradise beach

4 Dirty weekend in a five star hotel

5 Sex with their best looking and most charismatic male friend or work colleague

6 Multiple orgasms in one sex session

7 Trying Tantric sex

8 Sex with a handsome stranger I see regularly in my daily routine but don’t know

9 Having sex again with my first love

10 Bondage session with blindfolds and handcuffs

Top ten sex bucket list for men

1 Sex with their favourite celebrity

2 Having sex with their best looking female friend or work partner

3 Making a sex tape

4 Revisiting my best ever sex with a former lover

5 Sex with a stunning stranger I see every day but don’t know

6 Joining the Mile High Club

7 Dirty weekend in a five star hotel

8 Sex again with my first love

9 A threesome