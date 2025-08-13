Top secret list of names of asylum seekers found in disused Doncaster hotel

A top secret list featuring the details of hundreds of asylum seekers who were accommodated in a now disused Doncaster hotel has been discovered and shared online.

The dossier, which appears to date from March 2023, reportedly lists the names of migrants who were housed at the Ramada Encore hotel near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The hotel is no longer in use and was put up for sale earlier this year for nearly £3 million.

Footage shared online of the folder shows what appears to be a fire safey check list featuring dozens of names.

It lists the identities of men who are understood to be asylum seekers who stayed at the hotel, including the countries they arrived from.

Among the countries listed in the folder are Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran while a number of African countries such as Mali, Chad and Ethiopia are also named.

There are also entries for European country Georgia.

Details also include the dates of arrival and dates of departure for asylum seekers who were housed at the hotel in First Avenue.

The list also appears to feature the room numbers asylum seekers were housed in and suggest that all those named in the dossier left the premises on March 31, 2024.

Footage of the discovery has been shared online – although it is not clear how and when the folder was discovered.

A post accompanying the clip reads: “The Ramada Encore Hotel in Doncaster, which was used to house just under 200 illegal migrant men, now sits abandoned — a ghost of what it once was.

“Inside, documents are scattered everywhere, revealing exactly who stayed there and where they came from — information the general public is never allowed to know.”

The departure date listed on the documents is around the same time a school alongside the hotel stepped up security over parents’ concerns about asylum seekers – including reports of a youth speaking to pupils on the premises.

The head of independent Hill House School in Finningley wrote to parents to allay fears, with the school installing fencing and security screening around the premises – with staff members also patrolling nearby woods to keep people off the grounds.

It came after a youth entered the school and spoke to a group of senior pupils before being escorted away by staff.

One parent said at the time: “There have been multiple complaints to Hill House about hotel residents fraternising with children through the wire.

"There has been a case of one entering school grounds and sitting on benches talking to school children.

"We are hoping the school will look at improving and increasing security measures, but this wouldn’t be needed if they were not housed right next to a school."

A letter sent to parents by headteacher David Holland in March 2024 said: “Parents may wish to know that yesterday lunchtime a youth entered the school through the main gate and spoke briefly to a small group of older senior school pupils.

"This was quickly addressed by two members of staff who directed him to leave the property, with whom he immediately co- operated and departed.

"It was later established that the person in question was a resident at the Ramada Hotel.

"This was reported to the appropriate authorities.

“The safety of pupils continues to be of the utmost importance at Hill House School.”

In an earlier, separate message sent to parents before the security breach, Mr Holland said: “As you may know, the hotel has been used since May 2022 to house asylum seekers whose cases are being processed by the Home Office, including many fleeing persecution in Afghanistan.

"The school has met and been in regular contact with the company administering the project since this time (Mears PLC).

" As you will appreciate, we are not in a position to regulate public access to First Avenue, but we have not encountered any issues of concern up to this point, nor have we had residents attempting to come onto the school site.

“Our most recent contact with Mears PLC established that Ramada is at full capacity, which was confirmed as 100 people.

"Their residents are told not to speak to, or try to communicate with, any children on or around school premises and they are told never to enter school premises. We have agreed with them that they will re-brief residents about the school and confirm that all new residents are given the same briefing.

“Given some recent concerns, however, we have increased further the level of supervision in the woods which border the hotel. We have also requested the company to move their recreation spaces to areas well away from our boundary.

"We will also shortly be erecting some screening in areas where the current hedging is limited.

“The school continues to be a very safe site. Fencing and gates around the entire perimeter, significant coverage with closed circuit television, and a vigilant staff body all contribute to a very good level of security, while also allowing the expected levels of access to parents and scheduled visitors.”

It is understood that the hotel has lain empty for more than a year and was put on sale earlier this year for £2.9 million.