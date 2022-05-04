Top 10 things that put Doncaster couples in mood for sex revealed in new survey

Number one on both the male and female lists was watching a sexy scene together in a TV show or movie.

The vast majority of women (85%) and a similar number of men (82%) have had sex either during or straight after seeing a steamy show with a lover.

After that, what puts men and women in the mood for love varies greatly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top ten things that get people in the mood for sex in Doncaster have been revealed.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

In second place on the female list was flirty chat on WhatsApp or text and in third place was the start of a holiday and the need to bond with a partner when you go away together.

In fourth place was clean sheets and fifth place went to flattering lighting in the bedroom.

Second place on the male list went to being sent a naked or topless selfie by a lover.

Third place was sexy talk on WhatsApp or text.

Fourth place on the male list was booze, with 72% of men saying they were more likely to want sex when they had had a few pints.

Fifth place went to the prospect of first time sex with a new partner.

The survey found that 84% of women but far fewer men (58%) said their sex drive varied greatly and their desire for passion often needed an outside stimulant like a erotic movie.

More than half of women (54%) said feeling comfortable in their environment was important for getting them in the mood, compared to just 34% of men.

Sex with a new partner was a big turn-on for both sexes but men put it in fifth place and it was only eighth for women.

Booze is an aphrodisiac for both sexes but beer gets men in the mood while women say white wine or rosé is more likely to make them feel passionate.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “We all know the phrase Netflix and chill for a very good reason - nothing gets couples in Doncaster in the mood for sex more than a good sex scene in front of the TV.”

10 things which put women in the mood for sex

1 Watching a TV or movie sex scene with my partner

2 Flirty chat on WhatsApp or text

3 Start of a holiday

4 Clean sheets

5 Flattering lighting

6 White wine or rosé - I get more passionate after a couple of glasses

7 Scented candles

8 Prospect of first time sex with someone new

9 Work success

10 Sharing sexy pictures with a lover

10 things which put men in the mood for sex

1 Watching a TV or movie sex scene with my partner

2 Being sent a naked or topless selfie

3 Sexy talk on WhatsApp or text

4 Beer - I always feel sexier after a few pints

5 Prospect of first time sex with a new partner

6 Sexy lingerie

7 My partner suggesting sex before me

8 My favourite sports team winning

9 Smashing it at work