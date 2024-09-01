Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living at one supported housing scheme in Doncaster filled the room with joy as they took part in a fun filled sport day.

The over 55s residents living at Harrogate Court welcomed Sheffield City Councillor, Nigel Ball, to kick off annual Starts at Home (SAH) celebrations.

SAH day is an annual opportunity to celebrate the value of care and support services and the difference that having a safe and secure place to call home can make to people’s lives.

In its eighth year running, the campaign launched by The National Housing Federation is shining a light on the benefits of extra support for those who are vulnerable and looking for a place where they can become more independent.

Doncaster Together Housing residents and councillor kick off National Starts at Home Day.

Harrogate Court is one supported housing scheme run by Together Housing. Residents living here often take part in fun filled community events to keep in touch with the local people and their fellow neighbours.

This week, they hosted their very own sports day with a variety of chair sports and competitive games that got spirits high.

Residents went head to head in a game of bean bag toss, skittles, mini golf and an exciting few games of seated sports, including chair football and darts.

Chelsea Lowther, Scheme Manager at Together Housing said: “We’re thrilled to have Councillor Ball join us in celebrating the great community here at Harrogate Court. Starts At Home Day is an annual reminder of the vital role Supported Housing schemes play in various communities. Residents here often tell us how much they enjoy living here so it’s great to be able to continue supporting them.”