Toddler taming supernanny to pass on parenting tips at Doncaster book store

A toddler taming supernanny from Doncaster will pass on parenting tips to stressed mums and dads when she visits a city centre book shop next month.

TV’s Laura Amies, author of new book The Toddler Survival Guide, will be signing copies of the book and sharing some of her secrets when she drops into Waterstones in the Frenchgate centre on February 6.

A store spokesperson said: “Join us for an evening with TV's most sympathetic and non-judgemental nanny, Laura Amies to launch her new book, The Toddler Survival Guide: Child Behaviour Secrets From a Professional Nanny.

"We will be discussing this practical survuival guide and talking through some of the common toddler issues that all parents are dealing with.

Doncaster TV supernanny Laura Amies will be passing on her tips to parents at a book signing.

"This is a pre-launch event, so books will be available on the night ahead of the official release of the book on February 11.”

Please arrive before the event start time as the event is after shop hours and shutters will be closed ready for a 6pm start.

Tickets for the event must be booked in advance HERE

Laura, who starred in Channel 5 show Toddlers Behaving (Very Badly), has qualifications in child psychology and counselling and more than 20 years of experience under her belt, from minding children in nurseries and hotels to working as a private nanny.

Doncaster-born Laura has the magic touch when it comes to taming unruly youngsters. Children who bite, refuse to eat or hate going to bed are no sweat for her.

“I just love to see children grow and develop,” said Laura – and for a happy household parents must be in charge.

“Allowing children to rule the roost is doing them an injustice. You’re the adult and you can guide children gently but firmly towards good behaviour. It will help them in the long run,” she said.

“Parents today are scared of their children. They’ll do anything to stop the tears and it seems like a fearful approach. I don’t advocate letting a child cry for hours, but a few tears here and there are fine. It’s how they express themselves.”

You can find out more about Laura’s services HERE