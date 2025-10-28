Today marks tenth anniversary of final flight of Doncaster's Vulcan

Ten years ago today, Doncaster’s historic Vulcan bomber soared through the skies for the very last time.

On 28 October 2015, over 55 years after her first flight, Avro Vulcan XH558 – the world’s last airworthy Vulcan – took off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport on her very last flight.

In 2007, the mission to return Vulcan XH558 to the sky was completed, thanks in large part to the generous support of thousands of Vulcan fans.

Following the most complex and demanding heritage aviation restoration project ever, millions of people were able to enjoy the sight and sound of the Avro Vulcan again.

Vulcan XH558 touches down for the very last time in 2015.

XH558 went on to fly for eight years, performing a second display career that many people never expected to see, but sadly, 2015 would be XH558’s final display season.

Low cloud on the day risked a cancellation, with plans being suspended for a weather check in the afternoon.

Just after 2pm on Wednesday 28 October 2015, as a break in the clouds came, XH558 was readied and slowly taxied out to the hold of Runway 02 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – previously RAF Finningley.

Her crew for the last flight were Bill Ramsey, Martin Withers, Phil Davies and Jonathan Lazzari.

XH558 took to the air keeping low across the runway.

After a change in direction and a few circuits of the airfield, she carried out a low pass, then a touch and go.

After 15 minutes in the air the stunning final display ended with the iconic aircraft landing for the final time on the long, ex-military runway, streaming her brake parachute.

You can commemorate the final flight at a 10th Anniversary Event with a chance to meet members of her final crew.

There will also be a special showing of the Guy Martin film, "The Last Flight of the Vulcan Bomber". Further details HERE

About Doncaster’s Vulcan bomber

XH558 is an aircraft of many firsts and lasts. On 1 July 1960, XH558 was the first Vulcan B.2 to enter RAF service. She went on to become the RAF’s longest serving Vulcan and was the very last Vulcan to retire from RAF service on 23 March 1993.

Vulcan XH558 is one of the most loved and probably the most well-known aircraft on the air display circuit. Between 1985 and 1992, XH558 performed at airshows up and down the UK with the RAF’s Vulcan Display Flight (VDF), but as a result of budget cuts the Ministry of Defence (MOD) decided to discontinue the VDF. It couldn’t justify the cost of maintaining a single aircraft type simply for display purposes. The MOD was planning to dispose of the last flying Vulcan B.2 aircraft – XH558.

During the latter shows of the 1992 season, crowds gathered with placards and signs of support and congregated next to XH558 whenever the aircraft was on static display, often carrying banners with ‘SAVE THE VULCAN’ painted on white sheets as one of the battle cries.

There were questions in Parliament and names and addresses had been collected on a petition which was presented to parliament. The petitioners described the Vulcan as “a flying work of art”.

On 23 March 1993, Vulcan XH558 landed at Bruntingthorpe Airfield. She was saved from the scrap heap by the British public and the Walton family. Now in civilian ownership, many believed they had seen a Vulcan fly for the last time.

However, in 1997, with David Walton’s support, Dr Robert Pleming formed a team of specialists to investigate whether a return to airworthiness for XH558 was feasible.

