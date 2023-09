Today marks 16 years since Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden went missing

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

September 14, 2023 is the 16th anniversary of Andrew Godson’s disappearance.

Police are urging anyone who might know Andrew or any information about him to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our main aim is to encourage anyone who might know Andrew to contact the police.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, aged 14.

“By providing details about his appearance we are hoping to spark a conversation between friends or people that might know him as the 30 year old man he is today.

“Does someone you know have gaps in their life history?

“Do you know someone with a distinctive double ridge on their right ear?

“Is there someone in your life, your street, or your community that might be Andrew?”

What Andrew might look like today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew was 14 when he disappeared in September 2007, he’d now be 30.

Police are aware that he got on a train to London Kings Cross, but after leaving the station there are no confirmed sightings and no information about his movements that could be corroborated by police.

Today on the anniversary the police are sharing age progression photos of Andrew and images of his distinctive right ear, all of which could be vital in finding a piece in the puzzle of his disappearance.

Andrew is also deaf in his left ear and has poor eyesight, he needs to wear glasses or contact lenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Knowles said: “Time does not lessen the pain for Andrew’s family.

“I know from speaking to them that with every passing day, month, and year their desire to know what happened to him grows.

“If you have any answers to these questions, perhaps today is the time to speak to someone.”

Since his disappearance, Andrew’s dad Kevin has continued to raise awareness and search for answers about his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He works closely with the national charity Missing People, collating useful information to help the wider public in their search for Andrew.

More information can be found via Kevin’s blog.

Any information that is received by South Yorkshire Police continues to be reviewed.