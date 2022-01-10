Today is the day Doncaster people are most likely to start an affair, study says

January is the peak month of the year for affairs with January 10 – dubbed Blue Monday - the single biggest day that spouses cheat on their partners.

The date reportedly sees more couples race to extramarital dating site, IllicitEncounters.com, in search of an affair than any other day of the year.

After an overdose of Christmas, the New Year, and most importantly each other, January can offer hammer home the final nail in the marriage coffin.

People in Doncaster are more likely to start affairs today than on any other day of the year.

The married dating site has seen a 33% rise in subscriptions in the first week of January alone.

Despite rising Omicron infections, the study found that adultery is ripe.

A spokesman said cheats throw caution to the wind and search for lovers after being fed up with their spouses over the prolonged festive season.

IllicitEncounters.com surveyed members currently using the site and found that 74% saw an affair as an alternative to divorce, and 81% of adulterers said they would never consider leaving their spouse.

Sabrina, 37, a member using the site said “I’ve not cheated on my husband of 10 years until now. I’ve just had enough, to be honest. The last couple of years with the pandemic and what has probably been the worst Christmas we have ever had, I think it’s time to just focus on myself. I’m getting zero satisfaction from my life right now and I really need 2022 to be a year of adventure.

"I’m too young to feel so unhappy. I have to believe there is more to life than this. If I can find a glimmer of hope this year from an affair then I am hellbent on having one.”

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert at IllicitEncounters.com said “It’s a bleak time of the year for marriages. It takes a seriously solid couple to survive Christmas and New Year. Not only are we trying to appease our partner but our family - the kids, the in-laws, can you make everybody happy?