Title winning former Doncaster Rovers star dies at 91

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 07:59 BST
A former Doncaster Rovers player who helped the club to title sucess has died at the age of 91.

Alan Finney, part of the team who won the Fourth Division Championship in 1965-66, scored three goals in 30 appearances for Rovers.

But the biggest chunk of his career was spent at South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finney made his debut for the Owls at the age of 17 in 1951, and played 504 times and scored 88 goals in total for the club, a post-war record number of appearances.

Former Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday star Alan Finney has died at the age of 91.placeholder image
Former Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday star Alan Finney has died at the age of 91.

He scored his first league goal for Wednesday in a 6-0 victory against Everton in May of that year and later created a formidable partnership with striker Derek Dooley.

Finney would go on to win another two Second Division titles, in 1955 and 1959, before being a regular part of the side which finished second in Division One behind Tottenham in 1961.

He then moved to Rovers before retiring at Alfreton Town in 1968.

Related topics:Doncaster RoversSheffieldSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice