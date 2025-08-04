Title winning former Doncaster Rovers star dies at 91
Alan Finney, part of the team who won the Fourth Division Championship in 1965-66, scored three goals in 30 appearances for Rovers.
But the biggest chunk of his career was spent at South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.
Finney made his debut for the Owls at the age of 17 in 1951, and played 504 times and scored 88 goals in total for the club, a post-war record number of appearances.
He scored his first league goal for Wednesday in a 6-0 victory against Everton in May of that year and later created a formidable partnership with striker Derek Dooley.
Finney would go on to win another two Second Division titles, in 1955 and 1959, before being a regular part of the side which finished second in Division One behind Tottenham in 1961.
He then moved to Rovers before retiring at Alfreton Town in 1968.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.