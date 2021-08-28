Tiny kittens found and handed in to the RSPCA in a Doncaster workman's hardhat

The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch get lots of animals arriving at their door.

But for the first time they received two tiny kittens snuggled up in a hardhat.

Kate Brown, from the RSPCA, said: “Staff from Doncaster Council were clearing a site which had children’s play equipment dumped on it and were surprised to find these tiny kittens curled up underneath.

Alec and Eddie - kittens.

“With no mum cat in sight it was clear they needed some help.

“After they were brought into our animal centre we found them a temporary home with one of our foster carers where they are getting around the clock care.

“We are pleased to say that both kittens, now named Alec and Eddie, are doing well and have taken a special liking to a teddy bear.

The kittens were brought in by a workman who used his hardhat to keep the cats safe.

“They will be up for adoption in the coming weeks.”

The RSPCA has received many cats and kittens this year and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Both their cattery and foster carers are at full capacity.

They are always looking for people who can support the cost of feeding and sheltering the animals that they care for.

The branch relies on donations to rehabilitate and re-home animals.

It costs an average of £2000 a day to operate the animal shelter.

You can donate here.

Or to donate £5 you can text RSPCADRB to 70085.