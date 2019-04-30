Time to get entries in for Sheffield City Region Apprenticeship Awards 

The closing date for entries into this year’s Sheffield City Region Apprenticeship Awards is drawing ever nearer.

A whole range of awards are up for grabs to highlight the outstanding work done by our region’s apprentices – and the firms who employ them.

Associate partner Openreach is supporting the event and is looking forward to presenting the Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Award.

The company ensures everything from homes and schools to businesses and governments are connected via the telephone and broadband network.

And the firm has just announced plans to recruit 3,000 new trainee engineers this year, including around 40 in South Yorkshire, and is investing millions of pounds in training centres.

In a statement, Openreach said: “This is in addition to 3,500 new trainee engineers we recruited last year – part of the biggest recruitment drive in our history. We want to attract the aspiring engineers of tomorrow from all walks of life.

“We are working hard to attract more women into our workforce, and last year our intake of female engineers was higher than previous years.

“Also, our employment of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people has risen nationally. There is still more to do, and we will keep striving to do even better.”

The company added: “The SCR Apprenticeship Awards, and others like them, are important because they recognise the value of apprenticeships and the positive impact they bring to businesses of all sizes. The apprentices get to earn while they learn while their employers reap the benefits of new talent, increased productivity and staff retention among many other things. It’s also just a great thing to celebrate a job well done.”

The awards ceremony – organised by JPIMedia, publisher of the Doncaster Free Press and The Star – takes place on Thursday, June 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster.

Other categories include Mentor of the Year, Rising Star and several Apprentice of the Year prizes.

Visit www.scrapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to see the full list of categories and entry details. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 10.