Time running out to explore Doncaster's Elmer the Patchwork Elephant trail

Time is running out to explore Doncaster’s seasonal Elmer the Patchwork Elephant trail.

The herd of colourful elephants dotted around the city centre as part of a fun, festive sculpture trail will be departing on January 27.

David McKee’s beloved Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friends arrived in the city in November to mark World Kindness Day – and have delighted scores of visitors since then.

A total of 12 elephants have brought oodles of kindness, colour and festive cheer as part of this year’s sculpture trail around the city centre.

The colourful trail of elephants will be departing Doncaster later this month.

City of Doncaster Council worked with Wild in Art, creative producers of public art events and Andersen Press, publishers of the Elmer books, to bring the stunning sculptures to Doncaster.

In addition to David McKee’s iconic patchwork Elmer, the elephants are inspired by well known artists with six of the sculptures featuring brand new designs unveiled for the first time in the city.

Similar to last year’s hugely popular penguins, each elephant was sponsored by a business, charity or organisation and trail-goers are able to find out more details about these by scanning the QR codes on the sculptures.

There is also the opportunity to take part in a High Street Safari featuring 10 QR codes located in the windows of various Doncaster buildings that can be scanned using the camera on mobile devices to reveal pages of David McKee’s classic Elmer’s Christmas along with augmented reality characters from the book.

An activity pack designed by publishers Andersen Press for the trail is also be available for children to enjoy.

Councillor Sue Farmer, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Education and Skills, said: "The heart-warming story has been enjoyed by millions of children and families the world over and complements our city-wide Choose Kindness movement. This has gone from strength to strength since its launch last year, embraced by individuals, schools, businesses and community groups taking the Choose Kindness pledge.

"So please come along and meet Elmer and all his friends who will be with us until the end of January. We’d love to see people and groups of all ages taking part in the trail, enjoying a relaxing stroll through the city centre, soaking up the festive atmosphere and finding the elephants in the city locations.”

Michael Hart, Chief Executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust one of the elephant sponsors, said: “This is a fantastic way to bring arts and culture to the city centre and to get families involved. We are very proud to support Elmer’s Christmas Art Parade and to be involved with what will be a fun, creative event in our city while also celebrating the theme of kindness.

"We can’t wait to see all of the Elmer sculptures, to see our community engaging with this and to see the photographs as people find each one along the way.”

To find out more about Elmer’s Christmas Art Parade and to take the Choose Kindness pledge go to Visit Doncaster Elmer's Art Trail - Doncaster's Winter Sculpture Trail and Choose Kindness.

A downloadable trail map is also available.