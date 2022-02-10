Thriving Doncaster junior club gets sponsorship for new kit

Tickhill Juniors Under 11s team, has welcomed the support from Carlton Forest Group whose headquarters are based just a few miles away from the club’s impressive facilities on the outskirts of Tickhill.

Andrew Taylor, chairman of the club and manager of the U11s team commented: “Sponsorship in incredibly important to the club and the teams but particularly for our under 11s this season as they play for the first time in the nationwide Junior Premier League. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them and the generous sponsorship from the team at Carlton Forest Group will enable them to gain some wonderful experience and memories.”

Tickhill Juniors U11s

The team at Carlton Forest has made a donation for new kit to be purchased for the team and is proud to be one of the club sponsors for the season, recognising how it helps people of all ages to enjoy the social and fitness benefits that the club brings to the community.

Graham White, Group Communications Director, Carlton Forest Group said: “We’re very pleased to be able to support this amazing community football club that gives so many children the opportunity to play junior league football and form friendships and learn skills for life. We wish all the teams the very best of luck for an exciting season ahead.”

Tickhill Juniors play at Brookfield Park, also home to Tickhill FC for adult players.

Further information about Carlton Forest Group can be found by visiting https://carltonforestgroup.com/

To find out more about Tickhill Juniors Football Club visit https://www.facebook.com/Tickhilljuniorsfcofficial/