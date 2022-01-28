Three escape artists will be locked inside a prison van handcuffed in Doncaster as part of a special performance

On Saturday March 12, 2022 the escape artists will attempt to break free from handcuffs inside a locked UK prison van under strict conditions.

The event will be held at The Maple Tree, Woodfield Plantation, Balby at 2pm.

The group will have 30 minutes to escape the van.

The escape artists are Andy Robertson, Tom Houlton and Allan Taylor- they are from a group names UKEA.

UKEA were challenged by the Doncaster Restraint Museum to see if this trick which has never done before is possible.

The van is a decommissioned UK prison security transport van which has been restored prior to this escape event.

This trick has never been performed in the UK and the trio hope to break the record during the event.

All money raised during the event will go to The Children’s Air Ambulance.

The event is free to attend.