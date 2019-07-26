Three arson attacks across Doncaster overnight
Arsonists set three fires overnight in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 10:21
They set fire to a patch of grass in Eland Road, Denaby Main, at 8.30pm last night.
Yobs also torched a pile of litter about two hours later in nearby Doncaster Road, Denaby Main.
In both cases firefighters spent about 20 minutes at the scene before leaving.
A wheelie bin went up in flames in Ravenscar Close, Denaby Main, at about 7.30am this morning.
Fire crews spent about 15 minutes extinguishing the blaze.