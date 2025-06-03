Thousands of children and young people across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster, will be supported in developing their talent and excitement for music, as the South Yorkshire Music Hub (SYMH) takes another step forward with the announcement of its Lead Schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of nine schools across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will support the SYMH, which was formed by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the four local Music Hubs to lead a South Yorkshire approach to developing music education.

Led by SYMCA and funded by Arts Council England (ACE), SYMH is part of an ambitious national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people and to give them more opportunity to learn a musical instrument and develop a love of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine South Yorkshire SYMH Lead schools for the 2025/26 academic year are:

Thousands of children and young people to join South Yorkshire Music Hub.

Primary

• Barnsley - Tankersley St Peters

• Doncaster - Richmond Hill

• Sheffield - Mosborough Primary

• Rotherham - Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary

Secondary

• Barnsley - Trinity Academy St Edwards

• Doncaster - The McAuley Catholic High School

• Rotherham - Oakwood High School

• Sheffield - Fir Vale School

Special Schools

• Seven Hills School (supporting special schools across South Yorkshire)

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “From Pulp to Self Esteem, Yungblud to the Arctic Monkeys, South Yorkshire’s musical talent punches above its weight.

“It’s so important to keep nurturing that talent. That’s why I’m so excited to see our South Yorkshire Music Hub take its next steps in announcing the nine Lead Schools for South Yorkshire, whose job will be to inspire a love and talent for music at an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Singing, learning to read music and playing an instrument are all skills that help make our lives richer; both for those who learn and those who listen. These new Lead Schools will help even more hugely talented, committed and inspiring children get and give joy through the music that they make.”

Lead schools will support other schools in their area by establishing local networks at the start of the next academic year. In partnership with the SYMH they will also:

Arrange and host CPD opportunities and events

Foster and develop a culture of sharing resources

Support schools to develop their School Music Development Plan (SMDP)

Support Key Stage 4/5 accreditation for secondary schools

Collaborate with the Music Hub on its annual music education conference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As active members of the South Yorkshire Music Hub Board, they will share their expertise and information on provision gaps to ensure the voice of schools is heard as they contribute strategically to the Board’s future plans.

The creation of the South Yorkshire Music Hub is part of a major investment in a new generation of the nationwide network of Music Hubs. This investment will help to deliver the Government’s National Plan for Music Education and give all children and young people the opportunity to develop their musical interests as far as they wish, including helping them to begin careers in the music industry.

More information about the South Yorkshire Music Hub is available at: https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/sy-music-hub