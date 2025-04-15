Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Thorne Rural Lions club have organised a charity walk to raise money for Doncaster Royal Infirmary's children's ward.

The event will take place on Sunday May 11, 2025, starting at 10am at The Pavilion Town Moor Fields, Doncaster, DN1 2JT (Thorne Road end) and covering approximately five miles.

Every penny raised from the Lions charity walk, which is run in conjuction with Doncaster, Tickhill and Went Valley Lions, is used for good causes within the local community.

This year they are fundraising in aid of The Doncaster Children’s Ward.

The event is wheelchair and pushchair friendly being on the public highway footpath, and is suitable for dogs.

The walk is also suitable for the stroller/beginner or strider/accomplished walker.

Entry fee is £7, disabled and under 12 years go free, and registration forms are available from Lion Christine Whiteley on 01302 536472, email [email protected] or visit www.thornerurallions.com

For further information contact Lion Barry Goforth on telephone 07571 528390.