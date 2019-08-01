This new 'retro-style' eatery aims to open this month in Doncaster, and has jobs still available...
A new bar and restaurant with retro chic and gaming tables is set to open this month in Bawtry.
Brothers Nathan and Thomas Joseph are transforming an empty building in The Courtyard, Bawtry, in to the aptly named Brothers Bar and Grill and hope to welcome people to their joint venture by the end of August.
The pair are still seeking a few ‘hard working individuals with a keen eye for detail’ to fill chef and front of house posts.
Knowledge of beers, cocktails and spirits are preferred, said Nathan, but full training will be given to the right candidates, who if successful, will enjoy 30 per cent discounts within the restaurant and bar.
Nathan, 21, said: “This is our first joint project and is something we have always wanted to do.
“People love to come out and eat and drink in Bawtry and we hope to provide something a bit different.
“We will serve simple, delicious food at competitive prices, and specialise in great coffees and cocktails too. We will offer brunches, coffee and cake, and meals to suit everyone with choices including steaks, risotto or honey roasted belly pork. There will be vegetarian options too.
“We are lucky in that our building is on two floors, so the ground floor will host the bar area with comfortable seating and a couple of coffee tables with inbuilt gaming systems for people to use, while the restaurant will stick to the retro theme with an elegant touch.”
He continued: “We will be open all day, every day, and will bring live music in whenever possible. We will also use local independent businesses as much as we can.”
A formal opening date will be announced on the Brothers Bar and Grill facebook site in the near future.
Anyone interested in work vacancies should email nathan.joseph@team-emerald.co.uk