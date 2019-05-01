This new film and book about puberty is made in Doncaster, with cast from the town

Nurses in Doncaster have devised a whole new way of explaining the changes that puberty brings, to schoolchildren.

The Doncaster school nursing team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust enlisted the support of Norton Junior School pupils to help with research for a film.

Entitled ‘Puberty, changes to your amazing body’, the film also has a matching workbook.

Anne Mulligan, specialist community public health nurse at RDaSH, came up with the idea for the new resources.

She said: “As part of our role as school nurses we give puberty awareness education sessions to children in Years five and six.

“I noticed both locally and nationally that the resources on this subject were dated and not engaging enough for today’s school kids and I wanted to do something about it.

“The making of an educational video and workbook on this topic has been an ambition of mine. which has now been achieved through collaboration between my colleagues, the school, RDaSH, family and friends.”

Anne approached the head teacher at Norton Junior School where she delivers the puberty awareness sessions, to seek the help of the students and to the use the school as the set for the film.

Applying her own script writing skills and film directing knowledge, Anne chose the cast for the new film using the local acting talents of her colleagues’ children and her daughter Libby Mulligan, who is an actress, with her actor boyfriend, Philip Walker.

The film will first show to an invited audience, including all those who took part, on May 10 at 4pm at St Catherine’s House on Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road Site, Balby.

Anne added: “We wanted to thank everyone involved in the production of these new products and have arranged a special premier of the film on May 10 with red carpet and popcorn. It’s set to be a great event.”

The film and workbook were made by the RDaSH video and graphical design team.