This is why there were dozens of people in Doncaster carrying cameras

People took to Facebook yesterday, Sunday December 1, asking why there were a surprising number of people wandering the streets carrying cameras.

The first post was made late morning when someone spotted the strange sight around Brodsworth Way.

There was quickly a number of people commenting – some rather tongue in cheek – with their thoughts behind it.

It appears that the area was descended on by a number of bird watchers due to the rare sighting of a Hoopo.

Hoopoes do not breed in the UK, but as many as 100 tend to turn up in spring as birds migrating north to Europe from Africa overshoot and land on the south coast of England.

Hoopoes like warm temperatures, so are most numerous around the Mediterranean, but climate change may well see their breeding range move north.

Why this Hoopo decided to come to Doncaster we have yet to find out.