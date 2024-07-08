Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has lots to think about after sweeping to power – but Doncaster will never be far from his thoughts – with a photo of the city hanging in his own home.

The new Labour PM has plenty of Doncaster connections – his wife Lady Victoria comes from the city – and in a nod to her roots and fondness for horse racing, the couple have a photo of the winning post at Doncaster Racecourse in their London home.

It’s not clear if the framed print, which hangs in the couple’s Kentish Town home will be making the move to Downing Street however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister’s wife inherited her love of the sport from her mother Barbara, who was born and raised in Doncaster. Her grandmother lived on the edge of the town’s famous racecourse.

Sir Keir Starmer has a photo of Doncaster Racecourse hanging in his kitchen.

Sir Keir said recently: “Vic’s mum had horseracing in her blood and Vic loves it, too. She loves flat racing.”

The politician has strong family connections with our city and has been a regular visitor here over the years, not only for family occasions but also trips to Doncaster Racecourse.

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in February 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same year, he returned to Doncaster to make a key speech outside the city’s then unfinished Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Chequer Road.

He opened his speech outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School.

He said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”

He married Victoria in 2007 – and during the election campaign, he shared a photo of his wedding day as he spoke about his background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “My mum was a nurse in the NHS. And when she became ill, the NHS went from her livelihood to her lifeline.

“That experience shaped me profoundly.

"I spent so much time in hospital with my mum growing up, in intensive care and high dependency units.