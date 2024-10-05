This is why a Doncaster town is covered in old bras and lit up pink this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a drive through one Doncaster area town this month and you might be met with the surprising sight of a load of old bras decorating the place.

Bawtry is turning pink for October to raise awareness of breast cancer – with women donating their old undergarments to display around the town to help get the message across.

And it’s not too late to get involved.

A spokesperson for Visit Bawtry said: “As part of the Cancer Research UK fundraising for turning Bawtry pink this October, we're putting a call out for your old bras.

Bawtry is turning pink with a display of old bras to mark Breast Cancer Awareness.

“These are going to be used for an exciting art installation in the town.

“It doesn't matter if there's some wire hanging out, or the straps are a bit loose, we just need as many bras that we can get our hands on!”

Organised by Bawtry Retail Association and Sisi Events, over 70 retailers and business owners in the town have collaborated to make this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month the most eye-catching and the most successful with a range of fundraising events stretching throughout the month.

All businesses will be flying pink flags, retailers’ windows will be decorated, and the lights in trees that line the main road through the town will also be pink.

The fun started on Friday 4 October when Sisi Events staged the Bring your Breastie Ball, held at the iconic Bawtry Hall and following on from the famous Breastie photoshoot which took place just a few weeks ago.

“We hope as many people as possible will get involved and help us reach our fundraising target of £10,000,” said Sarah White, Vice Chair, Bawtry Retail Association.

“We’ve got bra bins at Yasmine Fashion Boutique and the Crown Hotel where people can donate their old bras and later on in the month players from Doncaster Belles will be helping us to tie them to the railings outside the China Rose restaurant and Crown Hotel making for an eye-catching campaign to raise awareness.”

Other events taking place that people can get involved include the Pink Duck Treasure Hunt on Saturday 12 October from 10.30am, Yasmine fashion show on Thursday 17, 80’s themed ‘Party in the Pink’ at Bawtry’s Bar and Brasserie on Friday 18, Princess appearances from GP Princesses between 11am and noon at the Phoenix Theatre on Sunday 20 and a fundraising finale party at Pangea on Friday 25.

Finally, be sure to keep any eye out for the Chair of Bawtry Retail Association and local surveyor, Ross Jarvie, who will be wearing a pink kilt for most of the month and for the pink ribbon made from balloons on the gates of Bawtry Hall.

Sarah White concluded; “It is so humbling to see our business community come together and develop such a packed schedule of events for all the family to enjoy. We hope that members of our community will support us to help raise vital funds and encourage people to be breast aware. And, if you see Ross around town, please donate simply for his bravery!”

To make a donation visit the fundraising page https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-bawtry-2024 and follow the Facebook page Visit Bawtry for updates and details.

The pink duck treasure hunt, which will see 25 pink ducks taking up residence in various shop windows throughout the town, is something people of all ages can get involved in.

You can get your treasure hunt sheets by emailing [email protected] or from Bawtry Eye Academy on 12 October at 10.30 where you can pick them up.

All winning entries will be put into a prize draw where one winner will be announced for a luxury family hamper.

It costs £5 to enter and all proceeds go to breast cancer research for Cancer Research UK.