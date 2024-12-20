This is when the bins will be emptied in Doncaster this Christmas

If you want to know when your bin will be emptied in Doncaster this Christmas, have questions about recycling your festive waste or want help and support, the council has compiled a complete guide with answers to all your questions.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With a few sleeps until the big day, make sure you're prepared with our Christmas Information Webpage.

"Whether it’s bin collections, local support or parking information, you can find useful links and support and emergency contact numbers for over the Christmas period.

Find out all you need to know HERE

The Customer Service Contact Centre, Civic Building One Stop Shop and other non-essential council services will be closed from 3pm on Tuesday 24 December and will re-open on Thursday 2 January at 8.30am.

During this time customers will still have access 24/7 to report, apply and pay for services at www.doncaster.gov.uk

In the case of an emergency The Alarm Receiving Centre will be open 24/7 on 01302 737199.