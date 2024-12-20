This is when the bins will be emptied in Doncaster this Christmas
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With a few sleeps until the big day, make sure you're prepared with our Christmas Information Webpage.
"Whether it’s bin collections, local support or parking information, you can find useful links and support and emergency contact numbers for over the Christmas period.
Find out all you need to know HERE
The Customer Service Contact Centre, Civic Building One Stop Shop and other non-essential council services will be closed from 3pm on Tuesday 24 December and will re-open on Thursday 2 January at 8.30am.
During this time customers will still have access 24/7 to report, apply and pay for services at www.doncaster.gov.uk
In the case of an emergency The Alarm Receiving Centre will be open 24/7 on 01302 737199.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.