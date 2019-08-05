This is when Ross Kemp's Sheffield knife gang documentary will be shown on TV
A hard-hitting documentary showing Ross Kemp infiltrating Sheffield’s knife crime gangs is to air on TV this week.
Ross Kemp: Living With Knife Crime will be shown on ITV at 7.30pm on Thursday.
The show sees the actor and documentary maker exploring the country's knife crime epidemic.
In the show, he meets teenagers who say they carry knives for self protection, parents who fear for their children's lives and community leaders taking drastic measures to put and end to the violence.
The ex-EastEnders star, who has turned his hand to gritty documentaries, spent time filming on the streets of Sheffield last year to take a closer look at the city’s knife crime problem.
In 2018, there were nine fatal stabbings across South Yorkshire as well as dozens of other knife related incidents.
Ross previously delved into gangs for Sky 1 between 2004 and 2009 – and even scooped a Bafta for his work.
The star is understood to have filmed sequences for the series in Sheffield in January 2018.
During the making of the documentary, he was pictured visiting a branch of McDonald’s in Canklow, Rotherham.