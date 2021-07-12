Aldi will unveil the brand new store in Kirk Sandall on July 29 from 8am.

The branch on Doncaster Road will be run by store manager Oliva Lambert, along with a team of 22 colleagues from the local community.

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities, the Kirk Sandall store will bring eight new job opportunities to the area.

Ahead of the grand opening, bosses arranged for Olympic gold medallist Katherine Copeland to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at Kirk Sandall Junior School, as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired over 1.9 million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Team GB rowing star Katherine focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

She said: “I had a fantastic time speaking with the children. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range as well as exclusive beers, wines and spirits and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Olympian Kathryn Copeland gave a virtual assembly to pupils.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle, every Thursday and Sunday, offering a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Manager Olivia Lambert said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Kirk Sandall. It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with access to affordable, high quality food.”