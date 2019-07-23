This is the Doncaster chippy that has received a top award

Award winners

The shop recently underwent a refit in 2018 which saw a new frying range installed to help deal with demand at the popular fish and chip shop.

The award identifies fish and chip outlets that serve the highest quality fish and chips following a thorough assessment of the premises, equipment, working practices, hygiene standards and management controls, along with the quality and taste of cooked fish and chips.

Auckley Friery owner David Nicolaou had this to say “We are delighted to achieve this prestigious award. To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

The award doesn't just represent the fish and chips we produce, but also the hard work and high quality produce our local suppliers provide us to work with.”

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade and enhancing the profile of the industry.

The scheme is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

To qualify, each shop has to go through an inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

This award sets the new benchmark for quality within the industry. It will signal to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed, and it will encourage more outlets to raise their standards.

Each Fish and Chip Quality Award is valid for two years and retention is dependent on standards being maintained as validated by NFFF officials and appointed assessors.

NFFF President Andrew Crook explained: "The NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Award assessment is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

"Auckley Friery clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from,” said Andrew. "Achieving the NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Award provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”