This is how you can win free takeaway FOR LIFE with Deliveroo in Doncaster

Imagine a lifetime of free takeaway: your favourite meals from your favourite restaurants, delivered straight to your door for no cost at all.

Sounds like it’s too good to be true, right? Not according to Deliveroo.

For the next two weeks, the British food delivery company is giving customers across Doncaster the chance to nab a lifetime's worth of free takeaway. And the best part? All you have to do is order.

All customers who place an order on Deliveroo from today (Monday, June 3) until Sunday 16 June will be automatically entered into the draw.

At the end of the two weeks, one lucky customer, selected at random, will be able to sink their teeth into the prize of a lifetime.

Emily Kraftman, Marketing Director for UK and Ireland said: “This is definitely one of our most exciting promotions yet.

“Whether you’re an existing customer, or haven't had the chance to try out Deliveroo yet - download or open the app, and order in the next two weeks to be in for the prize of (quite literally) a lifetime.”

Full details about the promotion can be found here: https://foodscene.deliveroo.co.uk/terms/win-free-takeaway-for-life.html